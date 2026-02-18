Expressing concern over Imran Khan's reported health issues, former India captain Sourav Ganguly said he hopes the former Pakistan skipper, who led his country as captain of the Pakistan national cricket team and later as Prime Minister, gets proper medical care and the respect he deserves. Reports of Imran Khan's health have been significant, with some including reports of him losing a portion of his vision. His treatment has also been under horrible conditions, and he has been denied family visits on a consistent basis.

"I hope his health recovers, and I hope he gets the right treatment because he has taken Pakistan to the world map, being captain of Pakistan cricket team and then Prime Minister of Pakistan. So, I am sure he must be looked after and respected,” Ganguly told reporters.

Earlier, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and fourteen other former international captains have jointly appealed to the Government of Pakistan for better treatment and well-being for former Pakistan skipper and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, said a report.

In a one-page statement, the captains requested medical, legal, and humanitarian protections for the 1992 World Cup-winning captain, who has been in prison since 2023. The appeal expressed disappointment in the Pakistani government's lack of progress in addressing the issues brought up by some of the greatest players ever, which places considerable pressure on the government to respond.

According to Cricbuzz, in their appeal, the former captains urged authorities to ensure that Imran Khan receives “immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues,” as quoted by Cricbuzz. They also called for “humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members,” as well as “fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance.”

Expressing alarm over recent developments, the statement read: “Recent reports concerning his health - particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody - and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern.”

Highlighting the values that bind the cricketing fraternity, the signatories wrote, “As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan's stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.”

The appeal underscored Imran Khan's enduring legacy in the sport. “Imran Khan's contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory - a triumph built on skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders,” it stated. “Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike.”

Beyond cricket, the captains acknowledged his political career. “Beyond cricket, Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan, leading his nation during a challenging period. Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country,” the statement added.

Concluding their appeal, the former captains emphasised the need for decency and justice. “Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn - and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career.

“We call on authorities to honour it now by upholding the principles of decency and justice. This appeal is made in the spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity, without prejudice to any legal proceedings.”

Apart from Gavaskar and Kapil Dev other names include Greg Chappell, Michael Atherton, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Steve Waugh, and John Wright.

