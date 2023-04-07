New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the upcoming ODI World Cup in India after rupturing a knee ligament during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game betweem Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Williamson, who was roped in by GT during the mini auction last year, needs surgery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while fielding during the IPL 2023 opener. Reacting to the news of Williamson's injury, Pakistan captain Babar Azam put out a heartwarming post for his Kiwi counterpart.

Babar wished Williamson a speedy recovery, saying that the star batter will bounce back stronger.

"Bounce back stronger. Get well soon @kane_s_w," Babar posted a photo alongside Williamson.

Williamson's absence would be a major blow for the Black Caps, who have never won the World Cup but finished runners-up in the past two tournaments.

"Naturally it's disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab," Williamson said in a statement.

"It's going to take some time but I'll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible."

Sponsored by Vuukle

Williamson jarred his knee attempting a catch in the opening game of the IPL last Friday, hobbling off the field with the help of two physios.

The New Zealander is one of cricket's premier batsmen.

He played a crucial role as they clawed their way into the final of the 2019 World Cup, where Williamson was judged player of the tournament.

New Zealand fell agonisingly short -- losing to England on a boundary countback in a nail-biting Super Over after a draw in the final.

Williamson stood down as New Zealand's Test captain in December but is still the skipper of the ODI and Twenty20 squads.

(With AFP Inputs)