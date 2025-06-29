The sudden demise of actress Shefali Jariwala left the entire country in shock. Popularly known as the "Kaanta laga girl", Shefali took her last breath on Friday night after she suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. The 42-year-old became the talk of the town after she appeared in the 13th edition of the famous reality show Bigg Boss. As the fans and family members mourns Shefali's death, her old video of partying with Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw resurfaced online.

The viral clip is from Shaw's 25th birthday party on November 9, 2024, where the batter was seen dancing alongside Shefali, her husband Parag Tyagi, and some other friends.

Shaw is going through a rough patch is his career. After being dropped and continuously ignored by the selectors for a spot in the Indian team, Shaw's biggest shocker came when was sidelined for Team Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 edition. Apart from this, he even failed to attract any buyers in the IPL 2025 auction and remained unsold.

Talking about Shafali, the actress recently appeared on podcast hosted by her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra, where he made some shocking revelations about her horoscope.

He said, "Aapke 8th house mein chandra, buddh aur ketu baithe huye hain. Chandra and ketu ka combination sabse bura hota hai. 8th house also indicates loss, sudden death, fame, hidden mysteries, tantric related things too. Aapke liye chandra aur ketu ka bura toh hai hi aur sath mein baith gaya hai buddh. [Moon and Ketu are already bad for you but Mercury is also sitting together with them]. This indicates anxiety and neurological problems."

After performing her last rites, Shefali's husband, actor Parag Tyagi, spoke briefly to the media. He urged everyone to pray for Shefali and requested sensitivity from the media.

"Please mazaak jhama mat banayega mai request karta hu bas.. Meri pari ke liye pray kijiyega aap sab log vo jahan bhi rahe khush rahe aur shanti see rahe (Please don't make fun of this situation. Please pray for my wife. I hope she is happy and at peace wherever she is)," he said emotionally, with folded hands.

Shefali was cremated at the Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday evening. Parag Tyagi broke down in tears while performing her final rites.