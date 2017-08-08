After Chandigarh Stalking Incident, Virender Sehwag's Warning

Varnika Kundu, the 29-year-old DJ who was chased on the streets of Chandigarh and nearly kidnapped, allegedly by Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala's son Vikas Barala, has found widespread support across the country in her fight for justice. Apart from the general public, influential voices have spoken out in favour of the Varnika. Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who often comments on issues that make headlines, too joined those asking for a free and fair probe in the high-profile case. "Chandigarh stalking incident is shameful & a fair probe should be done without any influence. Koi bhi ho,Kaayde me rahoge,Faayde me rahoge," Sehwag tweeted.

Varnika wrote in a Facebook post gone viral that the men blocked her way, banged on her windows and even tried to force the door open. Finally, a police patrol team came, responding to her SOS.

The 29-year-old wrote that she felt "lucky, because I'm not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere."

Vikas and his friend were arrested but let off within hours because the charges against them were bailable.

The BJP has rejected opposition calls for its Haryana chief's resignation. "The case has nothing to do with him," say party sources.