Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI LIVE Streaming, AFG vs BAN LIVE Telecast: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the first ODI in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Afghanistan's young right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Saleem Safi was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh due to a groin (adductor) overload, said the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI LIVE Streaming, AFG vs BAN LIVE Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match take place?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will take place on Wednesday, October 8 (IST).

Where will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match be held?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match start?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will be televised live on Eurosport.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website