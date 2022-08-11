Reliance Industries-owned MI Cape Town, the brand new team in the Mumbai Indians family which will take part in the inaugural edition of Cricket South Africa' T20 League, on Thursday announced the signing of 5 players ahead of the start of the season.

"The players will join the #OneFamily team and will adorn the iconic blue and gold colors that the fans have come to recognize from the MIfranchise. ‘MI Cape Town' includes 3 foreign players, 1 South Africa capped and 1 South Africa uncapped player as part of the squad," an official release stated.

The players include big names such as Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone.

"The players identified have been consistent performers over the years and the uncapped Dewald Brevis had a breakthrough season with Mumbai Indians in 2022. The players have been signed ahead of the auctions as per the rules that govern the T20 league," the release further stated.

“I'm excited as we begin our journey in building “MI Cape Town”. With our direct player signings, we have taken the first step towards building the MI philosophy - having a strong core around which the team will be planned. I am glad to welcome Rashid, Kagiso, Liam, Sam, to the #OneFamily and happy to have Dewald continue with us on this new journey. We are certain that MI Cape Town, like the two other teams, will play the brand of cricket MI is synonymous with - playing fearless cricket, and the same will resonate with the passionate cricket fans of South Africa and across the world," Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, was quoted as saying.