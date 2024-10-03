Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has been blasted by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) physiotherapist Tommy Simsek for his recent comment regarding MS Dhoni's anger. In the interaction, Harbhajan recalled the post-match scenes after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated CSK in a thrilling clash to reach the IPL 2024 playoffs. RCB hosted CSK in the last league stage game of the season for both teams, trailing the five-time champions by just two points in the points table. Due to their inferior net run rate, RCB needed to win by 18 runs or more to reach the playoffs. They did so by beating CSK and putting them out of contention too.

Harbhajan, who was on commentary duty in Bengaluru, claimed that Dhoni lost his cool that day and punched a screen while walking back to the dressing room.

"RCB was celebrating and they deserved to celebrate because of the way they won. I was watching the whole scene from above because I was present there. RCB was celebrating and CSK had lined up to shake hands, RCB were a little late to reach CSK. By the time Team RCB finished their celebration, (Dhoni) went inside and he punched a screen outside the dressing room. I was watching from above but it is okay that every player has his own emotions, it happens," Harbhajan said in an interaction with Sports Yaari.

The former India spinner was criticized for his comments on Dhoni with CSK's physiotherapist Tommy Simsek dismissing the claims. The coach termed it a "fake news" and "absolute rubbish".

"This is absolute Rubbish! MSD did not break anything and I have never seen him aggressive after any match. Fake news!" Simsek said while commenting on an Instagram post that had shared Harbhajan's comment on Dhoni.