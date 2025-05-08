India opener and ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill on Thursday said he will forever remember the lessons that he learnt from Rohit Sharma who has announced retirement from Test cricket. Rohit called time on his Test career on Wednesday with a little more than a month remaining for India's tour of England, which will be their first assignment of the World Test Championship's (WTC) 2025-2027 cycle. The 25-year-old Gill, who is widely believed to be a frontrunner for the role of India's next Test captain, said in a social media post that Rohit has been an "inspiration" for his teammates and opponents alike.

"India is grateful for what you have done in tests as a player and a captain," Gill wrote in an Instagram post.

"You've been an absolute inspiration to me and everyone that has played with or against you. There are things that I've learnt from you that I am going to remember forever".

"Happy retirement to @rohitsharma45 one of the best captains that I've played under. Thank you Cap!," he added.

Gill, who is a regular fixture in Indian teams across formats, was appointed Rohit's deputy in ODIs before the Champions Trophy which India had won.

