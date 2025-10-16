Star India openers Abhishek Sharma and Smriti Mandhana on Thursday won the ICC Player of the Month awards for September following their superlative performance in the Asia Cup and women's ODI series against Australia respectively. Abhishek accumulated 314 runs in seven matches during the period at an average of 44.85 and an outstanding strike-rate of 200. The 25-year-old, who was adjudged the player of the tournament in the Asia Cup, also achieved the highest rating points ever in the T20I batting rankings.

He won ahead of team-mate Kuldeep Yadav and Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett.

"It feels great to win this ICC award and I am happy that it has come for some important matches that I could help win. I am proud to be part of a team that can pull off victories from the most difficult of situations. Our recent track record in T20Is reflects our outstanding team culture and positive mindset," Abhishek said.

Mandhana, on the other hand, was outstanding in the home ODI series against Australia, scoring 58, 117 and 125 in the three matches.

The Indian women's team vice-captain scored 308 runs in four ODIs during the period at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 135.68.

Mandhana, who is in the midst of India's campaign in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, struck the fastest century by an India batter during the Australia series when she reached the three-figure mark off just 50 deliveries in the third match.

South Africa's Tazmin Brits and Pakistan's Sidra Amin were the others in the running for the award.

"A recognition like this pushes me to keep growing and evolving as a player. My aim has always been to deliver my best and win matches for the team," Mandhana said.

