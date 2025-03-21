Entrepreneur, and sports enthusiast, Abhishek Bachchan was welcomed with immense enthusiasm in Dublin as he promoted the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). The ETPL is an ICC-sanctioned T20 franchise league that is redefining cricket's global footprint, forging a unique alliance between Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands while attracting top-tier talent from across the world, according to a release from ETPL.

Set to take place from July 15 to August 3, the ETPL will feature world-class players from multiple cricketing nations, solidifying its position as a world-class tournament in the international T20 calendar. The league will debut in Dublin and Rotterdam, uniting fans in a celebration of cricket's growing influence across Europe.

As part of his promotional tour, Bachchan fully embraced Ireland's iconic St. Patrick's Day celebrations, where he was met with overwhelming support from local fans and the Indian diaspora. He also visited the Indian Embassy in Dublin, where he was warmly received by the Ambassador of India to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra.

Abhishek Bachchan, along with fellow ETPL co-owners Priyanka Kaul and Saurav Banerjee, were honoured with a traditional shamrock presentation by Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom and Irish cricket legend Kevin O'Brien. This gesture symbolized the league's commitment to fostering cultural and sporting exchange on a global scale. Kevin O'Brien's involvement further underscored the deep connection between the league and Ireland's rich cricketing heritage.

Abhishek Bachchan, Co-founder of ETPL, commented, "Visiting Dublin has been an incredibly humbling experience. The warmth and hospitality from the people here has been truly overwhelming, and I look forward to returning often. The European T20 Premier League has forged a special connection between me and Ireland, one that I will always cherish. This league is not just another tournament--it's a catalyst for change in the world of cricket. As the sport continues to grow beyond its traditional boundaries, ETPL will serve as a vibrant, global stage that brings together players, fans, and cultures. This isn't just about celebrating talent; it's about igniting a movement that will leave an indelible mark on cricket globally," as quoted from a release by ETPL.

Akhilesh Mishra Ambassador of India to Ireland, commented, "It was an absolute pleasure to welcome renowned Indian film personality Mr. Abhishek Bachchan and his partners, Ms. Priyanka Kaul and Mr. Saurav Banerjee, at the Embassy and learn about their initiative to launch the European T20 Premier League with the local support of the Cricket Ireland. The ETPL initiative is particularly opportune as Indian-origin diaspora in Ireland, estimate at around one hundred thousand, has reached a critical mass to sustain the momentum for spread of cricket at local level in various Irish counties. Our best wishes for the success of the initiative."

Saurav Banerjee, Co-Owner of ETPL, commented, "With the backing of the three national cricket boards, ETPL is set to transform the global cricketing landscape. As one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, cricket is expanding into new markets, and ETPL represents a strategic step in that evolution. The tournament will feature top international cricketers alongside European stars, igniting interest across the continent and beyond."

