Abhimanyu Easwaran, Bengal Ranji Skipper, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined for the next two weeks rendering him doubtful for CAB's inaugural Bengal T20 Challenge, starting November 24.
Abhimanyu Easwaran was set to represent East Bengal in the inaugural Bengal T20 Challenge.© Instagram
Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, was on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined for the next two weeks rendering him doubtful for CAB's inaugural Bengal T20 Challenge, starting November 24. Easwaran, primarily a longer format player, was set to represent East Bengal in the six-team T20 event but a two week isolation means that it is highly unlikely that he would take part unless his team reaches final.
"He underwent a mandatory COVID-19 test and was found positive. He is however asymptotic. He is now quarantined and under the treatment of medical panel of CAB," CAB joint-secretary Debabrata Das said in a media statement. Easwaran had joined Bengal's pre-season training a few days back.
