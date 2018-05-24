AB de Villiers Posts Emotional Message On Twitter, Thanks Everyone For 'Love And Support'

AB de Villiers sent shock waves across the cricket fraternity with the news of his sudden retirement from international cricket on May 23 via a video message on his official Twitter account. As soon as the video surfaced on the social media platform, it spread like wildfire with fans and fellow cricketers sharing farewell messages. Many thanked the 34-year-old cricketer for his undying support and unparalleled contribution to the game of cricket. Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, De Villiers took to Twitter and thanked everyone for their unconditional love and support.

"Thank you to everyone - especially the players past and present, MY TEAMMATES and opponents - for their good wishes and understanding. The last few days have been tough and emotional, but I'm taken aback by all the love and support! #proteafire for life," Mr. 360 degree's Tweet read.

De Villiers, who made his international debut in 2004 against England at Port Elizabeth, has represented South Africa in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

In the video message De Villiers had said, "I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect."

He further added that it was time for the next generation to take over.

"It is time for others to take over. I have had my turn and to be honest I am tired," the former South Africa skipper had remarked.

Following his announcement, Cricket South Africa President, Chris Nenzani wished him the best in his future endeavours.

"AB is one of the all-time greats of South African cricket who has thrilled spectators around the world with his sheer brilliance, coupled to his ability to innovate and take modern-day batting in all three formats but particularly in the white ball ones to new levels. What is probably more important is the inspiration he has been to his teammates whether playing at the international or domestic level and the wonderful role model he has been to all our aspiring youngsters," Nenzani said.

"It goes without saying that he is going to be greatly missed wherever international cricket is played. We thank him for the contribution he has made to South African cricket and specifically to make the Standard Bank Proteas world leaders and we wish him and his family everything of the best in his future endeavours," Cricket South Africa President further remarked.