Debate and discussion has been rife following the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s decision to remove Rohit Sharma and make Shubman Gill India's new ODI captain. The move has thrown into question the India futures of Rohit and fellow stalwart Virat Kohli, who are aged 38 and 36 respectively. Legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers - once Kohli's teammate at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - backed the BCCI's decision, and also warned that both Kohli and Rohit need to be in top form and fitness in order to keep their place in the team for the 50-over World Cup in 2027.

"It's not a guarantee both of them will be there for that next World Cup. That's maybe part of the thinking when they made Shubman Gill the ODI captain. He has a good chance of being there, young gun, in incredible form and a fantastic leader," de Villiers said, speaking on his own YouTube channel.

De Villiers revealed his agreement with the BCCI's decision to change captains, stating that Gill will be able to learn from Rohit and Kohli.

"I think this was the right move, to still have Rohit and Virat. Shubman Gill will learn from two of the most experienced Indian players of all time, high quality, legendary players. It will be fantastic for Shubman to have them around," de Villiers said.

De Villiers also did not hide his uncertainty regarding Rohit and Kohli making it to the 2027 World Cup.

"I think the reason they (Rohit and Kohli) are hanging on is to play another World Cup for Team India. Whether it's going to happen, I don't know. It will take a lot from them to be there in 2027," he said.

"There's lots of cricket to be played and form to be kept. They've got to score runs and that should be the message from the selectors," he added.

"The kind of competition Team India has these days and the quality, these two know they have to go out and score runs. It would be a great asset for Team India in the World Cup to have them there. But the priority is to score runs," de Villiers stated.

Rohit and Kohli are set to return to India colours for the first time in over seven months when India take on Australia in a three-match ODI series Down Under, starting October 19.