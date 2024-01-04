Former Australia captain Aaron Finch announced his retirement from the Big Bash League (BBL) after 13 seasons with Melbourne Renegades. "Melbourne Renegades legend Aaron Finch will call time on his incredible Big Bash career, announcing this BBL|13 season will be his last," Melbourne Renegades said in an official statement. "One of Australian cricket's greatest white ball players, the 37-year-old confirmed the news at Marvel Stadium on Thursday evening ahead of the Renegades clash with the Hobart Hurricanes," it further added.

A Melbourne Renegades player since the inception of the competition, Finch's impact on the club, league and fans has been profound.

Finch's unwavering commitment to the club saw him captain the side for nine consecutive seasons, between BBL|02 and BBL|10, leading the Renegades to their maiden BBL title in BBL|08.

He is the club's leading scorer with 3311* runs and sits behind only Chris Lynn on the Big Bash League's all-time runs tally, among a host of accolades.

Reflecting on his extraordinary career at both international and domestic level, Finch said he has "loved every minute."

"There've been some real lows but great highs, and I've loved every bit of the journey. No moment can compare to winning the BBL title, that for me was very special and something I'll remember. I'm proud to have played at the one club for the entirety of my career," Finch was quoted as saying by Melbourne Renegades.

"The Renegades have been a huge part of my life and I'm so grateful for everything they've given me. To everyone who's been part of the journey with me - our members, fans, supporters, my teammates and all who have had a part to play at the club at all levels - thank you," he added.

Melbourne Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten congratulated Finch on his Big Bash career.

"Finchy leaves an extraordinary legacy at this club. It's not overstating things to say his name is synonymous with the club and everything we represent," Rosengarten said.

"It's almost impossible to quantify what Finchy has done for the Melbourne Renegades as a club and brand and for the BBL as a competition. He brought fans through the gates and led this club through highs and lows - all with the trademark grit and determination that we know him for.

"On behalf of the club, and Cricket Victoria more broadly, I want to thank Aaron sincerely for everything. He is forever etched in the fabric of this club and I wish he, Amy and Esther the best for a bright future. They know they will always have a place with us," Rosengarten said.

"Finchy has been an outstanding servant and leader with the Renegades, it's such a rare feat in the Big Bash to spend your career at the one club. Everything that's been successful with the Renegades, Finchy has had everything to do with it," Melbourne Renegades BBL head coach, David Saker said.

"I first coached Finchy when he captained Victoria's Under-19s and I've seen him develop as a leader and person. He's a unique type of leader, very tactically aware while he bases a lot of his decisions on gut feel, and that's a courageous thing to do out in the field," Saker added.

His longevity as a one-club player makes him a rare breed, with only a handful of players remaining from the Big Bash League's inaugural season in 2011-12. Only Moses Henriques (Sydney Sixers), Ashton Turner (Perth Scorchers) and Jordan Silk (Sydney Sixers) are ahead of him as longest-serving one club players.

After taking over the club's captaincy from current Australian men's coach Andrew McDonald in BBL|02, Finch's impact as a leader was felt right across the club.

It reached its pinnacle in early 2019 when he guided the Melbourne Renegades to their first BBL title in a memorable final against rivals the Stars.

Members and fans will get the chance to farewell Finchy for the last time at home at the RMIT Melbourne Derby against the Melbourne Stars on January 13 at Marvel Stadium.

