Legendary former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to social media platform Reddit on Monday to interact with his fans, and came up with a hilarious answer to one of the questions. Tendulkar conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session, replying to several questions asked by fans. One user even asked Tendulkar to send a voice note in order to verify that it was actually him, and not an imposter. Tendulkar - who was known as the prankster of the Indian team during his playing days - had a humorous response here too.

"Sach mein Sachin Tendulkar hai kya? (Is it really Sachin Tendulkar?) Please share a voice note for verification," asked the user.

Tendulkar posted a picture of himself in front of a screen with the question on it, showing that it really was him answering.

But that wasn't all, Tendulkar even had a tongue-in-cheek response up his sleeve.

"Abhi Aadhar bhi bheju kya? (Do I need to send my Aadhar card as well?)," Tendulkar replied.

For the uninitiated, Aadhar is a twelve-digit number that can be obtained by all residents of India. It is the largest biometric ID system in the world.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar also took a trip down memory lane and recalled the moment when he knew the talismanic Joe Root would become a significant player and England's future captain.

"To have gone past 13,000 Test runs is a remarkable achievement, and he is still going strong. When I saw him for the first time in Nagpur in 2012 during his debut Test, I told my teammates that they were watching the future captain of England. What impressed me most was the way he was able to assess the wicket and how he rotated the strike. I knew at that very moment that he would be a big player," Sachin wrote during a Q&A session on Reddit.

During the recently concluded inaugural edition of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Root became the fastest to 13,000 Test runs and took a step closer to dethroning Sachin from the top of the run-getters list in the format. As of now, Root's tally stands at 13,543, just 2,378 runs away from levelling the former Indian stalwart's record of 15,921.