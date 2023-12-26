Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been going through a torrid time off the field. Dhawan isn't in the Indian national team's plans in any of the three formats at present but is the captain of the Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings. Still rolling with his professional life, it's the personal life that has given Dhawan the most difficulties of late. Having been separated from his wife Ayesha Mukherjee, Dhawan hasn't been able to meet his son Zoravar in person for a year now. In an emotional social media post on Instagram, Dhawan even claimed that he has been blocked from all virtual platforms through which he could connect to his son.

In October this year, a Delhi court granted divorce to Shikhar Dhawan on grounds of "cruelty" inflicted on the famous Indian cricketer by his estranged wife Aesha Dhawan.

The court also granted mandatory visitation rights to Dhawan to meet his son in India and Australia. It also ordered Aesha to bring their son to India for visitation purposes including overnight stays with Dhawan and his family and during the school holidays. But, it seems like Dhawan isn't even able to connect to his son virtually, let alone meeting in person.

Dhawan's emotional post on Instagram read: "It's been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I've been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. "

"Even if I can't connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you're doing great and growing up nicely."

"Papa always misses you and loves you. He's always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong."

"Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I'm doing and what's new in my life."

"Love you loads Zora

Papa"