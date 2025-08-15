Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin recently revealed that he had advised all the IPL teams to go after Australia batter Tim David during the mega auctions 2025 but his words were ignored. David, who represented Mumbai Indians in 2024, was released by the five-time champions and went under the hammer, where he was acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Known for his powerful hitting, David failed to attract a large big and RCB smartly snatched him at just Rs 3 crore.

This move turned out to be game changer for RCB as David played a pivotal role in their maiden IPL title-winning campaign. In IPL 2025, the Aussie star played 12 matches and scored 187 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 185.15.

Ashwin, who played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, spoke about how he had advised all the teams to bid for David during the auction and called RCB's move a "steal deal".

"I shouldn't say this but I told the decision makers of a few IPL teams to pick him before the last auction. They all said, 'No, his game has dropped off drastically '," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"I believe the future of T20 cricket is going to be having tall batters with long lovers and strong build. They are going to rule the roost if there are no changes brought to the wide line. A player RCB picked up at base price (INR 3 crore) has taken his game to the next level. It's good to see Australia sending him up the order. A real steal for RCB," he added.

RCB lifted their maiden IPL title after defeating Punjab Kings in the summit clash on June 3 in Ahemdabad. Chasing 191, PBKS gave their best but fell short by just six runs.

Talking about David, the Aussie star is also contributing brilliantly for the national team in the ongoing white-ball series against South Africa.

So far this year, he has scored 265 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 212.00.