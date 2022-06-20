Shikhar Dhawan is currently enjoying a break from his hectic schedule in cricket. Playing for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the left-handed opener scored 460 runs in 14 matches to end up as the eighth-highest scorer in the franchise cricket league. He had an average of 38.33 and a strike-rate of 122.66. However, he did not find a place in the India squad for the recently-concluded South Africa series. He does not even feature in the India T20I squad that will play against Ireland later this month.

However, Dhawan is making the most of this free time and recently met with his son Zoravar.

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan's adorable video with Zoravar

The left-hander, who last played a T20 International (T20I) in June last year against Sri Lanka, wasn't part of the 2021 T20 World Cup and has not been picked for the recently concluded 5-match series against South Africa or the two-match series against Ireland coming up later this month.

While Dhawan has been consistently impressing in the IPL, having upped his strike-rate as well in the last few years, he has seen the likes of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad move above him in the pecking order among openers, with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul still the first choice pair.

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar said that the fact that Dhawan was ignored by the selectors for the series against South Africa and Ireland implies that he is not in the mix for a spot when India pick their T20 World Cup squad.

"No, I don't see that. If it had to pop up it would have been in this squad," Gavaskar told host broadcaster Star Sports when asked if he sees Dhawan's name in discussion for the 2022 T20 World Cup. "Because a lot of the guys have gone to England. It would have been in this squad. If he's not in this squad, I don't see his name in the mix," Gavaskar said.

The 2022 T20 World Cup is set to be held in Australia in October-November.