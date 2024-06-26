England cricket team bowler Ollie Robinson has hit a new low. In a County Championship Division Two match, the Sussex bowler was hit for five sixes - three of which were off no-balls, three fours and a single by Leicestershire's Louis Kimber in the fourth and final day of their match on Wednesday. This is the second most runs conceded in an over in first-class cricket. The record of most runs conceded in an over is held by Robert Vance - 77 runs - Wellington vs Canterbury (1989-90).

Robinson conceded with a six off the first ball. The second delivery was a no ball and was hit for a six too. The next three deliveries were hit for 4, 6, 4. The fifth delivery was a no-ball and was hit for his. The next legal delivery was hit for four. he again bowled a no-ball which was hit for six again. The last ball was some respite as he was hit for a single.

Ollie Robinson has so far played 20 Tests for England taking 76 wickets.

LOUIS KIMBER HAS TAKEN 43 OFF AN OVER pic.twitter.com/kQ4cLUhKN9 — Vitality County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 26, 2024

Meanwhile, England is preparing for the T20 World Cup semi-final against India on Thursday. Former England skipper and cricket pundit Nasser Hussain lavished praise on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for his explosive knock in the ICC T20 World Cup match against Australia, calling the innings "brutal elegance at its best". During the Men in Blue's final Super Eights match against Australia, the Indian skipper was on a mission mode to exorcise the demons of the 50-over World Cup final loss on November 19 last year at home against Australia, as he pummeled Australia's feared bowling line-up of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, etc into submission with a 41-ball 92, consisting of seven fours and eight sixes. Key highlights of his knock were smashing Starc for 29 runs in the third over, including four sixes, and slog-sweeping Cummins for a huge 100 m six on the first ball of the fifth over.

Speaking on the Sky Sports podcast, Hussain said that a shift in India's game and mentality in T20Is happened after a helpless ten-wicket loss to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semis, which was visible in Rohit-led team's game during the 50-over World Cup next year, where they brutalised bowling attack with unprecedented aggression on their way to a runners-up finish to Australia. But he also noted that India could not replicate this approach on the tough, more unplayable pitches of New York's Nassau County Stadium.

"I think the change in mentality happened after that World T20 semi-final in Adelaide and that was noticeable in India in the 50-over World Cup and definitely noticeable as we have gone through this tournament, as they have moved away from New York," said Hussain.

"They could not quite do it in New York because of the pitches. The pitches were poor and you could not go out there and express yourself. But as their batters have gotten a bit of confidence then they have gone back to that mentality and it is completely led by Rohit Sharma," he added.

