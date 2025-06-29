Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana smoked her first century in the shortest format and left-arm spinner N Shree Charani grabbed a four-fer on debut as India outplayed England by 97 runs in the first T20I to start the series with a massive win in Nottingham on Saturday. Mandhana became the first Indian woman batter to score a hundred in all three formats of the game as she hammered 112.

Here are the five biggest victory margins for India in Women's T20Is (in terms of runs) -

142 runs vs Malaysia Women, Kuala Lumpur, 2018

104 runs vs UAE Women, Sylhet, 2022

100 runs vs Barbados Women, Edgbaston, 2022

97 runs vs England Women, Trent Bridge, 2025

84 runs vs West Indies Women, Gros Islet, 2019

