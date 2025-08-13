Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and England star Liam Livingstone displayed a spectacular range of power-hitting as he steered his side Birmingham Phoenix to victory over Oval Invincibles in The Hundred 2025. Livingstone smashed 69 runs off just 27 deliveries to take his team to victory, as they chased down a target of 181 with two balls to spare. During his swashbuckling knock, Livingstone dished out the ultimate punishment to legendary Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, smashing him for 26 runs in one of his five-ball overs.

Livingstone displayed the full extent of his might between ball 76 and 80, when Rashid came in to bowl. He hit Rashid for three sixes and two boundaries. Here's how it played out:

Watch: RCB star Liam Livingstone goes berserk!

Liam Livingstone has just scored 26 runs off 5 Rashid Khan balls! #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/fstSjKPa13 — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 12, 2025

Ball 76 - FOUR, swept towards fine-leg

Ball 77 - SIX, down on one knee, smashed over long-on

Ball 78 - SIX, on the back foot, cleared over mid-wicket

Ball 79 - SIX, down on one knee, between mid-wicket and square-leg

Ball 80 - FOUR, cut away square of the wicket

Livingstone's blitzkrieg turned the game in favour of Birmingham Phoenix, who were on the back foot in the chase up to that point.

The England star was purchased for Rs 8.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, and helped RCB win the IPL title for the first time in his career. However, he did not fare well with the bat, scoring only 112 runs in eight innings, with just one half-century.

Meanwhile, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and New Zealand cricketer Jesse Ryder has praised RCB's historic Indian Premier League (IPL) title win this year, extending his congratulations to the team."I was super excited for them, you know. Congrats to the RCB boys for that," Ryder said.

Speaking about Virat Kohli finally lifting the IPL trophy, Ryder said the victory clearly meant a great deal to the former RCB captain.

"Yeah, well obviously we all saw how emotional he was about the win. Obviously it meant a lot to him, so congrats to him for finally getting a win," he noted.

Ryder also lauded India's recent performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, particularly the impact of the younger players.

"The young team, I guess they did pretty well. A lot of the guys scoring runs and stuff like that, so I think the future's looking pretty bright for India," he said.

RCB ended their 18-year-long title drought, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a well-fought final at Narendra Modi Stadium on July 3. RCB won by six runs.