Former Australian cricket team opener David Warner told the police that he had consumed alcohol shortly before he was stopped in Sydney's eastern suburbs, according to a report by NewsCorp. Fresh details have emerged in the drink-driving case, as the report claimed that Warner told officers he was drinking with a friend and had consumed three glasses of wine before trying to drive back to his residence in Maroubra. He was intercepted by authorities during a random breath-testing operation, which returned a positive reading for alcohol. Warner was taken to Maroubra police station from the scene, and his blood alcohol level was recorded at allegedly 0.104-more than twice the legal limit. The former Australian cricketer was then charged with a mid-range drink-driving offence, and he will appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on May 7.

The latest development adds to an already high-profile case involving the former Australian international, who continues to feature prominently in franchise cricket despite stepping away from international duties in 2024.

Warner is currently leading Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 and had briefly returned to Australia during a break in the tournament. He had recently scored a half-century in a match in Lahore on April 2.

The incident comes on the heels of a prolific domestic T20 season, where Warner enjoyed a standout run in the Big Bash League, averaging 86.6 for Sydney Thunder and earning captaincy honours in the tournament's team of the season. The franchise has declined to comment on the matter.

Warner, one of Australia's most accomplished modern-day batters, amassed 8786 runs in 112 Tests at an average exceeding 44, including a career-best unbeaten 335 against Pakistan. Since retiring from Test cricket, he has also taken up commentary duties.

If convicted, the charge could have implications for Warner's commercial engagements and professional commitments. The latest controversy adds to past disciplinary issues in his career, including his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

(With IANS inputs)

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