Jasprit Bumrah is India's answer to many pace greats that the team's rivals have boasted over the years. When he first emerged onto the Indian cricket scene, his unique action was hailed as a prized commodity. The unreal hyperextension that Bumrah generates with his bowling arm helps create late swing and troubles even the best of batters. Yet, former Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun observed that his action was putting a lot of stress on his body. That's when a plan was devised that changed everything.

"A lot of things have been said about the fitness culture of Virat Kohli. Jasprit Bumrah is no less. In 2013, Bumrah had come to the NCA for an Under-19 camp and pitched for selection. He couldn't make the team, but he was in the 30-member camp at the National Cricket Academy," Bharat Arun said in an interview with TOI.

Arun also revealed that they tried to change Bumrah's action. "In all fairness, we also tried to change Bumrah's action. He was remodeled, but then the action was great, the ball was not going quick. What's the point in having a great action if the balls aren't effective?" Arun said.

"He could bowl quick, and so we discussed with the physio and the strength and conditioning coach. We said, I wouldn't want to touch his action because it's very unique and generates a lot of pace. But it also puts him under stress."

So, the Indian team management made a special plan for him.

"We called him and told him: to take the impact of fast bowling, you need to be like a bull. That comes down to diet, exercise, and sacrifices. In all fairness, Bumrah instantaneously changed. He started eating healthy, he was working in the gym. Like Virat Kohli, he was extremely dedicated. He loved burgers, pizzas, milkshakes. He gave up everything overnight. A Punjabi boy living in Gujarat-but his love for bowling was greater than any food craving," Arun said.

Bumrah will next be seen at the Asia Cup, which starts on September 9.