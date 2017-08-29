2nd Test: Shai Hope Guides West Indies To Stunning Win Over England

Shai Hope led the West Indies to an astonishing five-wicket win over England in the second Test on Tuesday as he became the first batsman to score hundreds in both innings of a first-class match at Headingley. The West Indies, set 322 to win, finished on 322 for five with Hope making 118 not out -- his second hundred of the match after his first-innings 147. The 23-year-old Hope had not made a hundred in any of his previous 11 Test matches. Victory gave West Indies their first Test match win in England since 2000 and saw them level the three-match series at 1-1 after they suffered a humiliating innings and 209-run defeat inside three days in the first Test at Edgbaston.

It was also, excluding fixtures against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, just the West Indies' fourth Test win away from home in 88 matches spanning 20 years.

There seemed little danger of a West Indies win when England captain Joe Root declared his side's second innings on 490 for eight late on Monday's fourth day.

But after resuming on five without loss, the West Indies scored more than 300 runs on the last day at Root's Yorkshire home ground.

Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite (95) shared a stand of 144 after they had put on 246 in the first innings, when Brathwaite made 134.

Hope, the first West Indies batsman to score hundreds in both innings of a Test in England since Gordon Greenidge at Old Trafford in 1976, hit the winning runs with two off Chris Woakes as the West Indies won with 28 balls to spare.

The series concludes with the third Test at Lord's starting on September 7.

Brief scores:

England 1st Inns: 258 (B Stokes 100, J Root 59; S Gabriel 4-51, K Roach 4-71)

West Indies 1st Inns: 427 (S Hope 147, K Brathwaite 134; J Anderson 5-76)

England 2nd Inns: 490-8 dec (M Ali 84, J Root 72, C Woakes 61 no, D Malan 61, B Stokes 58, M Stoneman 52; R Chase 3-86)

West Indies 2nd Inns: 322-5 (S Hope 118 no, K Brathwaite 95)