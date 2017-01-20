2nd Test: Rookies Lift Bangladesh Against New Zealand as Tim Southee Takes Five

Christchurch:

Rookie opener Soumya Sarkar led a makeshift Bangladesh to a competitive 289 all out on day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday. The injury-hit tourists, with seven players having three or fewer Tests to their name, were bowled out in the last over of the day when Tim Southee grabbed his fifth wicket. After being put into bat on a standard New Zealand green surface, Bangladesh were ready to punish anything short or wide on a pitch which offered swing but not extreme pace.

Their willingness to search for runs resulted in early casualties when senior batsmen Tamin Iqbal (five) and Mahmudullah (19) were removed inside 11 overs to be 38-2.

Shakib Al Hasan mounted a sterling fightback producing a rapid 127 with Soumya who celebrated his return to Test cricket and maiden innings as an opener with 86 off 104 balls.

In his previous three Tests in 2015, Soumya had batted at six or seven with a best score of 37.

His recall and elevation to opener came as injuries kept Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mominul Haque, and a combined 98 Tests worth of experience, out of the match.

In their place were Soumya for his fourth Test and debutants Nurul Hasan and 18-year-old Nazmul Hossain with the fledgling trio all featuring well in the innings.

Soumya brought up his 50 driving Colin de Grandhomme to the boundary and had a life on 52 when dropped off the same bowler in the first of four missed chances by New Zealand.

Trent Boult claimed Soumya's wicket after lunch to start a New Zealand counter-attack which produced three wickets for 14 runs in 16 deliveries to have Bangladesh at 179-5.

He removed Sabbir Rahman for seven while Shakib, coming off a double century and a duck in the first Test, reached 59 before he fell to Southee.

Test newcomers Nurul and Nazmul then mounted the second rescue mission as they defied New Zealand's established bowling line-up with a 53-run partnership.

Nazmul departed for 18 as New Zealand launched another three-wicket strike to also remove Mehedi Hasan (10) and Taskin Ahmed (eight).

Nurul had a charmed life being dropped on two and 36 while an edge on 25 went between first and second slip leaving Ross Taylor and Jeet Raval staring at each other and neither moving.

He batted for nearly three hours before he was caught behind to give BJ Watling his fifth catch and Trent Boult his fourth wicket.

Rubel Hossain, who was struck on the helmet grille and the elbow of his bowling arm, was not out 16 at the close.

Southee finished with five for 94 while Boult took four for 87.