 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

2nd Test: Dhananjaya de Silva Ton Puts Sri Lanka in Charge vs Zimbabwe

Updated: 06 November 2016 23:42 IST

Dhananjaya de Silva showed greater application than Sri Lanka's top order as he hit his second Test century in just his fifth match

2nd Test: Dhananjaya de Silva Ton Puts Sri Lanka in Charge vs Zimbabwe
Dhananjaya de Silva completed his century just before the end of play on Day 1. © AFP

Harare:

An unbeaten century from Dhananjaya de Silva put Sri Lanka in control of the second and final Test against Zimbabwe after a fluctuating first day at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

De Silva came to the wicket with Sri Lanka struggling on 112 for four after they had lost the toss and been asked to bat, but showed greater application than Sri Lanka's top order as he hit his second Test century in just his fifth match.

The right-hander added a crucial 143 for the fifth wicket with Upul Tharanga before finishing unbeaten on 100, as the tourists closed the day on 290 for five.

"I knew I needed to bat through the innings," De Silva said afterwards. "Playing under pressure is my role, so it made me comfortable."

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl first on a pitch boasting a tinge of green, but had a chaotic first hour with the ball.

Fast bowler Carl Mumba limped off the field after the first over, and seamers Chris Mpofu and Donald Tiripano were wayward in their opening spells as Sri Lanka progressed to 62 without loss.

The breakthrough came from an unlikely source, as part-timer Hamilton Masakadza made an early entry to the attack and Dimuth Karunaratne guided an innocuous delivery straight to gully to depart for 26.

Masakadza then struck in his next over when Kusal Perera's decision to attack the seamer from the start of his innings backfired horribly, as he holed out to long-on.

Mumba was able to return to the field soon after, but it was fellow fast bowler Mpofu who struck before lunch when he trapped Kaushal Silva lbw for 37.

Although Silva asked for a review, he took too long to do so and so his request was denied. Hawk-Eye showed that the delivery from Mpofu would have missed leg stump.

Sri Lanka went to lunch on 105 for three, and were in trouble soon after the interval when Kusal Mendis edged Donald Tiripano behind to depart for 26.

At 112 for four, Sri Lanka were under pressure for the first time in the series but Tharanga and De Silva were unperturbed.

The pair were content to take a patient approach as the pitch flattened out and Zimbabwe tightened up their bowling, seeing Sri Lanka through to tea on 187 for four.

"We started off badly in the first session, but I think we pulled it back quite nicely as the day wore on," said Masakadza.

"We would have been happier with one or two more wickets, but I think after the start that we had, we'll take it."

Tharanga fell for 79 in the final session, as he became the first player to be given out on review in Zimbabwe, with the third umpire determining that he had edged a delivery from legspinner Graeme Cremer.

But De Silva reached three figures shortly before the close of play, and was accompanied to stumps by Asela Gunaratne, who was unbeaten on 13.

Topics : Cricket Sri Lanka Zimbabwe
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhananjaya de Silva scored a century for Sri Lanka on Day 1 of 2nd Test
  • De Silva's ton put Sri Lanka in charge vs Zimbabwe
  • The century came after a mini-collapse from the Lankans
Related Articles
Granite-Tough Sri Lankan Cricket Team Braced For South African Tour
Granite-Tough Sri Lankan Cricket Team Braced For South African Tour
Sri Lanka Brace For 'Huge Challenge' in South Africa
Sri Lanka Brace For 'Huge Challenge' in South Africa
Sri Lanka Beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets to Clinch Triangular One-Day Series
Sri Lanka Beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets to Clinch Triangular One-Day Series
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.