 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

2nd Test: David Warner, Peter Handscomb Give Australia Momentum vs Bangladesh

Updated: 05 September 2017 18:36 IST

David Warner and Peter Handscomb put together 127 runs to thwart the Bangladesh bowling attack, which failed to take a wicket in the final session of play.

2nd Test: David Warner, Peter Handscomb Give Australia Momentum vs Bangladesh
David Warner and Peter Handscomb stitched together a 127-run partnership. © AFP

An unbeaten century stand between David Warner and Peter Handscomb led Australia's strong reply against Bangladesh on day two of the second and final Test in Chittagong on Tuesday. The visitors were 225-2 at stumps in their first innings, trailing by 80 runs after Bangladesh were bowled out for 305. Warner was batting on 88 with Handscomb on 69 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Skipper Steve Smith hit a gritty 58 off 94 balls before being bowled by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam as the visitors slipped to 98-2.

The left-handed Warner and Handscomb then put together 127 runs to thwart the Bangladesh bowling attack, which failed to take a wicket in the final session of play.

Handscomb, who recorded his fourth Test fifty in just his 10th game, took regular drinks breaks as he battled exhaustion and dehydration in the final half-hour.

The swashbuckling Warner played a sedate innings, having hit just four boundaries during his 170-ball stay at the crease so far.

Warner rode his luck with two reprieves. He was dropped at short-leg on 52 and then Mushfiqur Rahim missed a stumping when he was on 73, with Taijul and Mehedi Hasan being the unlucky bowlers.

Warner's opening partner Matt Renshaw departed early, dismissed by fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for four before the lunch break.

The left-hander tried to tickle a sliding delivery down the leg side but wicketkeeper Rahim took a stunning catch.

Warner was then involved in a 93-run second-wicket partnership with Smith as the pair steadied the innings.

Smith, who registered his 21st Test half-century, was done in by an arm ball from Taijul that sneaked through the bat-pad gap to hit the middle stump.

Earlier, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed seven wickets to help bowl out the hosts for 305 in the first session.

Lyon returned impressive figures of 7-94 including Rahim's prized scalp for 68.

Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 after registering their first-ever Test win against Australia last week.

The home team has tightened security after the visitors' team bus was hit with a stone following the end of play on day one.

Topics : Australia Bangladesh David Andrew Warner Peter Stephen Patrick Handscomb Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Australia were 225-2 at stumps in their first innings
  • Handscomb scored his fourth Test fifty
  • Warner hit just four boundaries during his 170-ball stay at the crease
Related Articles
2nd Test: Australian Team Bus Hit by Stone in Bangladesh
2nd Test: Australian Team Bus Hit by Stone in Bangladesh
Nathan Lyon Breaks 79-Year-Old Australian Cricket Record
Nathan Lyon Breaks 79-Year-Old Australian Cricket Record
2nd Test: Bangladesh Reach 253/6 Despite Nathan Lyon's Five Wickets
2nd Test: Bangladesh Reach 253/6 Despite Nathan Lyon's Five Wickets
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 31 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.