South African batter Matthew Breetzke continued his dream run in ODI cricket, becoming the first player to register scores of fifty-plus in each of his first five ODIs. Breetzke accomplished this feat during his side's second ODI against England at Lord's on Thursday. In the match, Breetzke went on to score 85 in 77 balls, with seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of over 110. However, an absolute peach of a delivery from pacer Jofra Archer meant he missed out on his second ODI ton.

Also, his score of 85 is the highest by a Proteas batter in an ODI at Lord's, surpassing Herschelle Gibbs' 74 runs in 2008.

Also, he has joined the elite list of Jonty Rhodes, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen for securing joint-most fifty-plus scores for South Africa in ODIs.

Now in five ODIs, Breetske has scored 463 runs in five innings at an average of 92.60, with a century and four half-centuries, with the best score of 150.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and elected to field first. A 73-run opening stand between Aiden Markram (49 in 64 balls, with six fours and a six) and Ryan Rickelton (35 in 33 balls, with five fours) started things for Proteas. Later, half-centuries from Breetzke (85) and Tristan Stubbs (58 in 62 balls, with two fours and a six) and a quickfire 20-ball 42 (three fours and three sixes) from Dewald Brevis proved to be instrumental in taking Proteas to 330/8 in their 50 overs.

Jofra Archer (4/62) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while spinner Adil Rashid (2/33) also delivered an unbelievable 10-over spell for the Proteas.

England need to chase down 330 to save the series which they are trailing by 1-0.