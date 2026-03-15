An all-round display from South Africa as the Proteas registered a clinical seven-wicket win against New Zealand in the opening fixture of the five-match T20I series at the Bay Oval on Sunday. After thrashing the Black Caps, South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the ongoing exciting T20I series. Batting first, New Zealand were bundled out for just 91 runs in 14.3 overs after a brilliant display of bowling by the visitors. None of the Black Caps batters crossed the 30-run mark, with veteran all-rounder James Neesham top-scoring with 26 off 21 balls, with two fours and one six.

Apart from Neesham, captain Mitchell Santner (15 off 19 balls, with two fours), Cole McConchie (15 off 11 balls, with one four) and Bevon Jacobs (10 off seven deliveries, with one six) couldn't convert their start.

It was a commanding display by South Africa, with the 19-year-old Nqobani Mokoena bagging a three-wicket haul (3/26) on his debut. Apart from the debutant, Gerald Coetzee (2/14), Ottneil Baartman (2/22), and captain Keshav Maharaj (2/25) scalped two wickets apiece.

Chasing 92 runs, wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen played a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 45 off 48 balls, with two fours and as many sixes as the Proteas chase down the target in 16.4 overs. South Africa registered a clinical seven-wicket win with four more games to go.

Mokoena, who won the Player of the Match on his T20I debut, said, "Was quite cool making my debut in the first game. Pretty good feeling. First two overs didn't go my way, and I thought I wasn't going to get any (wickets). Conditions were in our favour as bowlers. Was quite nippy and all of that. Got to use my slower balls. I had fun."

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