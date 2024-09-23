India's Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Yuki Bhambri reached the men's doubles finals in two different ATP 250 meets in China on Monday. At the Hangzhou Open, the unseeded Indian pair of Jeevan and Vijay staged a remarkable comeback to upset the third-seeded duo of Ariel Behar (Uruguay) and Robert Galloway (USA). They overcame a first-set drubbing to win 0-6, 6-2, 10-4 in a gripping one-hour and 11-minute contest.

Jeevan and Vijay will next meet the unseeded German team of Constantin Frantzen and Hendrik Jebens, who advanced to the final after receiving a walkover from Rinky Hijikata (Australia) and Mackenzie McDonald (USA).

Meanwhile at the Chengdu Open, the third seeded Indo-French pair Yuki and Albano Olivettl edged out Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Rafael Matos of Brazil 6-3, 7-6 in a fiercely- contested match lasting one hour and 31 minutes to book their spot in the final.

Yuki and Albano will be up against the top-seeded French pair Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul in the title clash.

Doumbia-Reboul got the better of Mexican-Australian pair Miguel Reyes-Varela and John-Patrick Smith