Ollie Robinson, the man whose England career seemed all but over, bounced back in style during Day 1 of the Lord's Test against New Zealand on Thursday. He showed the world why he remains one of the finest bowlers in overcast conditions on friendly, seaming English wickets. Robinson, who has taken 76 wickets in 20 Tests, dismissed Devon Conway with his third ball, Kane Williamson with his fifth, and Rachin Ravindra with his sixth. This stunning three-wicket maiden first over gave England a massive boost heading into the second day. However, as visuals of Robinson's unplayable over went viral on social media, fans began to wonder if India's teenage prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, would have survived such a spell.

With Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse unavailable for the series opener, Robinson was handed the new ball and left no stone unturned in proving his worth, especially after the hosts had been bowled out for a mere 140 under challenging conditions. Yet, amidst the brilliant display, the intriguing question remained: would Sooryavanshi have survived?

Question for everyone: Do you think Sooryavanshi would have survived this first over? https://t.co/VAqpZZ9Hk6 — Gaurav Nandan Tripathi (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) June 4, 2026

While some said that they doubt the 15-year-old would've managed to survive, others said it was too early to gauge him on such challenging wickets, as the boy hasn't even made his India debut yet.

Robinson "Nervous" Before First Over

As the England pacer stunned the New Zealand team with his lethal first over, he admitted to being extremely nervous. “The first over I couldn't feel my legs, I was so nervous,” Robinson told the BBC. “To get the first wicket, the emotion coming was incredible.”

He told broadcaster Sky Sports, “It was so loud. I was in a bit of a daze and just trying to focus. The crowd was amazing, it's one of the loudest I've heard them here.”

He admitted he underwent an attitude change this season. “I was in a place where I never thought I'd play for England again,” he said. “To get the text from Baz (McCullum) shifted my mindset. To get back on the team, I knew the date of the first day of the test, and there was a lot of work. I've tried my best to get back in the condition for today. I know there's a lot of hard work ahead.”

By stumps, he had 4-10 in six overs, three of them maidens. New Zealand were staggering at 61-6, and England were on top after day one.

With AP Inputs

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