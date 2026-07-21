India's boxing contingent endured an inconvenient start to its Commonwealth Games campaign on Tuesday after nearly half the team's luggage was left behind in Belfast. The 22-member Indian boxing contingent arrived in Glasgow after a preparatory training camp in Belfast, but the bags of Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), world champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg), Jadumani Singh (55kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90kg), and men's head coach C. Kuttappa, among others, could not arrive with them.

Team members said the aircraft operating the short Belfast-Glasgow route was a small one.

The missing luggage contains training gear and the ceremonial outfits the boxers are scheduled to wear at Thursday's opening ceremony.

The same thing happened to the boxers when they were flying from Doha to Belfast earlier this month.

With the boxing competition beginning on Friday, the contingent is hoping the baggage reaches Glasgow before final preparations gather pace.

Additionally, the women's coach has not been provided accommodation in the same hotel as the boxers. The boxing event starts on Friday.

Glasgow stepped in only after Australia's Victoria state withdrew from hosting because of spiralling costs, forcing organisers to rethink the event.

The result is a significantly scaled-back Games featuring just 10 sports - the fewest since the 1994 edition - spread across four venues: the Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow Arena, Scotstoun Stadium, and Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

"I knew the Commonwealth Games were happening because they came to my university looking for volunteers," University of Glasgow student Nathan MacKenzie told PTI.

"But after that, I haven't really followed it. It's only now that the posters have started appearing in the city centre," he added.

Along the River Clyde, which is the heart of Glasgow's entertainment district, preparations continue around the SEC, the busiest venue during the Games.

Security personnel patrol the area, barriers are in place, and workers are putting the finishing touches to the precinct.

Organisers will hope the tranquillity of the Clyde is replaced by the noise of packed stands once competition begins later this week.

"There hasn't been much buzz until now," taxi driver Vincent Dobbins said.

"But it will start as the athletes trickle in."

For Dobbins, the Games are not just an opportunity for increased business. Something deeply personal is at stake

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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