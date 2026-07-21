Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan and Bollywood actor Rashmika Mandanna will headline India's cultural presentation at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on August 2, when the country officially receives the flag as host of the 2030 centenary edition in Ahmedabad. The closing ceremony will feature a formal handover of the Commonwealth Games flag to India, marking the transition to the next host.

India's presentation, expected to run for around 20 minutes, will showcase the country's rich cultural heritage through music, dance, and traditional performances as a curtain-raiser to the 2030 Games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ceremony, where India will formally accept hosting responsibilities for the next edition of the Games.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games will be staged in Ahmedabad, making it the second time India will host the multi-sport event after New Delhi in 2010.

The evening will also feature a performance by Glasgow rock band Simple Minds, who will provide the musical finale to bring the 2026 edition to a close.

CWG Buzz

The first signs of the Commonwealth Games appear almost as soon as one steps off the plane.

Inside Glasgow International Airport, athletes in national team tracksuits wait at the conveyor belts for their luggage, even as volunteers in the Games' trademark purple uniforms welcome delegations arriving from across the Commonwealth. Every few minutes, a team emerges through the arrival gates, adding to the steady stream that will soon swell to nearly 3,000 athletes.

Beyond the airport, however, the atmosphere is subdued.

The city centre carries reminders that Glasgow is about to host one of the world's biggest multi-sport events in just two days' time.

Posters featuring the official mascot, Finnie the Unicorn, complete with its distinctive traffic-cone horn, stand alongside images of Scotland's leading athletes.

A countdown clock greets commuters at both Central Station and Queen Street Station, while ticket barriers have been wrapped in Games branding.

However, beyond these pockets, Glasgow continues at its familiar pace. For now, there is little to suggest that a major international sporting event is just around the corner.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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