Olympic and World Championships medallist Mirabai Chanu is on a comeback trail. After recovering from injuries, the star weightlifter is aiming for medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the 2026 Asian Games. Weightlifting, traditionally one of India's richest medal sources at the Commonwealth Games, will once again revolve around Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu. Mirabai, who turns 32 on August 8, has been India's leading weightlifter for close to a decade. She won the silver medal in the women's 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and followed it up with gold at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. In fact, Mirabai also won the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"The preparation has been good. I am lucky that I have been able to come to the Games earlier than most. Preparation has been good. I will give it my all so that I can win a gold medal for India again," Mirabai told NDTV.

Although she was unable to replicate that success at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she remains one of India's strongest medal hopes in Glasgow. She is also a multiple medallist at the World Championships.

The 31-year-old from Manipur is chasing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals and remains one of India's most reliable performers on the international stage.

Injuries have hampered Mirabai's career in the last few years. She first suffered a thigh injury in 2023, which required an extensive recovery process. Then, earlier this year, she suffered a shoulder injury as well.

"I have recovered fully. I have worked extensively with the physios to reduce the probability of injury," she said.

At the Commonwealth Games, she will compete in the 48kg category, while at the Asian Games she will compete in a different weight category.

"Changing weight categories might be a problem. Now I am restricting my weight. Next, I will play in 49kg. After competing in the Commonwealth Games, my team and I will assess the areas where I can improve," she said.

"The Asian Games will be tough. I am yet to win a medal at the Asian Games, so I am hoping to end that drought."

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