"The 2026 Commonwealth Games have arrived, with India hoping to build on the 61 medals they previously earned. However, a significant change will be seen in the tournament this year, as the number of sports countries will be participating in has been reduced by almost half, from 19 to 10. This alteration was made after Victoria (Australia) withdrew as host for the 2026 edition of the tournament due to ballooning costs. This situation prompted Glasgow to step in with a drastically reduced budget and a streamlined 10-sport format. If we compare the 2026 edition to 2022, a total of nine sports were dropped from the roster, including almost all of India's traditional powerhouses:

Wrestling: Dropped (Accounted for 12 medals in 2022, including 6 Gold)

Badminton: Dropped (Accounted for 6 medals in 2022, including 3 Gold)

Table Tennis: Dropped (Accounted for 7 medals, including Para TT)

Hockey: Dropped (Accounted for 2 medals - Men's Silver, Women's Bronze)

Cricket (Women's): Dropped (Accounted for 1 Silver)

The excluded sports in Glasgow accounted for a whopping 28 of India's 61 medals in Birmingham. Hence, it is going to be tough for India to even breach the 30-medal mark this time.

Where Can India's Medals Come From?

Athletics is undoubtedly India's biggest bet for medals in the 2026 CWG, backed by its largest athlete contingent in Glasgow. World-class field events lead the charge, headlined by Neeraj Chopra in the men's javelin throw. Beyond throwing events, India boast have som notable athletes competing in the Games. Long-jumper Murali Sreeshankar is a solid bet, alongside other prospects in the triple jump and high jump. Distance events with runners like Parul Chaudhary and Gulveer Singh can also earn India success.

Weightlifting remains India's most dependable and efficient source for podium finishes. Anchored by Tokyo Olympic silver medallist and defending CWG champion Mirabai Chanu in the women's 48kg category, the lifters carry high expectations. Complementing her are contenders across both men's and women's divisions, such as Bindyarani Devi, Ajaya Babu, and Gyaneshwari Yadav, where India historically maintains a high medal-conversion rate.

READ | CWG 2026: India's Full Schedule, Time In IST, Telecast, Live Streaming

Boxing provides another major pillar for India's tally, with realistic opportunities across multiple weight categories. Led by Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and reigning World Champion Jaismine Lamboria, India enters several women's divisions as top seeds. The overall depth in both men's and women's events does instill hope.

Medals from Judo and Lawn Bowls, alongside Para Sports, can't be ruled out either.

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