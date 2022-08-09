PV Sindhu gave India the perfect start on the final day of the Commonwealth Games, clinching a gold medal in the women's singles badminton event. Sindhu swept aside Canada's Michelle Li 21-15, 21-13 in the final two win her first singles gold at the Commonwealth Games. Notably, Sindhu had won a silver medal at the last Commonwealth Games in singles and also won the silver medal at the Asian Games in 2018. After her win, Australia batter David Warner took to social media and congratulated Sindhu on winning her first CWG gold medal.

"Well done @pvsindhu1 amazing achievement, complete," Warner captioned a post on Twitter.

Sindhu had won the silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and followed it up with a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu had won a gold medal in the mixed team event of the 2018 CWG. She had also won a bronze medal in the 2014 CWG in women's singles.

Sindhu, by far India's most decorated singles player, had little difficulty against her Canadian opponent in the final.

She although was made to sweat in the semi-final clash by Singapore's Yeo Jia Min.

Sindhu had earlier won a silver in the mixed team event.

In the first game, Michelle was trying to get points by playing close to the net while Sindhu was the more attacking one.

A smash on Li's left made it 7-5 before the Canadian came with a drop shot on Sindhu's right to make it 7-6.

Sindhu took three straight points after the interval to stretch her lead to 14-8. Michelle then netted a regulation forehand drop, leaving her smiling in frustration.

Michelle did come up with two consecutive backhand winners for 14-17 but Sindhu bagged the first game with a swat shot on the Candian's body.

The Hyderabadi took a 4-2 lead in the second with a brilliant retrieve off her body and was cruising 11-6 at the interval.

The crowd sensed a comeback from Michelle who won the longest rally of the match with a forehand winner. Sindhu however shut the door on her and completed a fine win with a cross court winner.

"I had been waiting for this gold for a long time and finally I have got it. I am super happy. Thanks to the crowd, they made me win today," said Sindhu after the final.

(With PTI inputs)