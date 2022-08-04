Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar wrote history on Wednesday by winning India's first ever medal in high jump event in the Commonwealth Games history. At the ongoing Games in Birmingham, the 23-year-old Shankar finished third on the podium by clearing a high jump of 2.22m in the final. Bahamas' Donald Thomas and Joel Clarke-Khan of England also cleared an equal height as of Shankar but they needed more than one attempt to do it while the Indian athlete was successful in his single try.

Shankar could not soar over 2.25m in two attempts. He then went for 2.28m in his third and final attempt but failed. However, his 2.22 mark eventually helped him clinch a historic bronze.

From India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, wishes started pouring in for young Shankar from all corners of the country. Meanwhile, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra also congratulated the high jump athlete with a heartfelt note.

"And I couldn't be happier to see my friend and brother @TejaswinShankar win India a first Track & Field medal in the High Jump. Congratulations Bhai, we have come a long way from 4 years back and I hope hope we can celebrate together soon!" said Chopra on Twitter while also congratulating other athletes.

And I couldn't be happier to see my friend and brother @TejaswinShankar win India a first Track & Field medal in the High Jump. Congratulations Bhai, we have come a long way from 4 years back and I hope hope we can celebrate together soon! pic.twitter.com/dbAytqsnVe — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 4, 2022

Notably, Chopra missed out on the opportunity to defend his CWG gold in javelin throw as he was ruled out due to injury. Chopra informed that his recovery is underway and added that he is happy to see the Indian athletes shine at the ongoing event in Birmingham.

"Hi everyone. I've been away working on getting back to fitness, but it has been amazing to see our Team India athletes do so well in Birmingham!" Neeraj said.

