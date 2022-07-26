Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury sustained during the World Athletics Championships, according to a statement by Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Neeraj, who won a silver medal with a throw of 88.13 metres on Sunday in Oregon, sustained an injury during his performance at the World Championships and that is why he will not be able to defend his gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

"Team India javelin thrower Mr. Neeraj Chopra had called me earlier today from the US to convey his inability to take part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games owing to fitness concerns. Following his participation in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Mr. Chopra had had an MRI scan done on Monday and, based on it, he has been advised a month's rest by his medical team," Rajeev Mehta, IOA secretary general said in a statement.

Neeraj is also the reigning Olympic champion, having won the gold medal at last year's Tokyo Games.

Neeraj, after winning the silver medal at the World Championships in Oregon, had complained about feeling a little discomfort in his thigh after the fourth attempt in the final.

"After the 4th throw, I did feel a bit of discomfort in my thigh, I wasn't able to put in that much effort. That was on my mind, but I just wanted to make sure I can throw. So I strapped my thigh. Hopefully it will be fine. I will know by morning how it feels or if there is something to worry about," Neeraj had said.

Chopra had set a new national record of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw, at the prestigious Diamond League in Stockholm last month on his way to winning a silver medal. The 24-year-old finished second behind Grenada's Anderson Peters, who recorded a best throw of 90.31m.

Chopra has been cherishing phenomenal results this season. The star athlete has improved his personal best twice -- he recorded a 89.30m throw on June 14 at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland before sending his spear to 89.94m last month.

In between, he had won the javelin throw event at Kuortane Games in Finland with a throw of 86.69m under wet and slippery conditions.