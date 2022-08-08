The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India on Sunday faced a nine run defeat in the Commonwealth Games' gold medal match against Australia. As a result, the side had to settle for a silver. India were going strong at one stage but the batting collapse in the backend of the game paved the way for Australia's victory. Speaking to NDTV after the final, Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that the side did the same mistakes as they have done in the past in big tournaments.

"Yeah definitely it is a big moment for all of us. First time, we were participating and the way we played this tournament, it was great to watch. We were close to gold medal, but once again we did the same mistakes we have been doing in the big tournaments. You know, we have to keep working hard on lower-order batting. I am sure we will do well in the upcoming tournaments. I think this silver medal matters a lot, this will definitely motivate young girls back home," Harmanpreet said.

Before the CWG gold medal match, Australia's Tahlia McGrath tested positive for COVID-19, but she was allowed to play the final.

"Well, they did inform us before the toss, it was something which was not in our control. We went with the sportsmanspirit, she was not that ill, we did what we had to do, it was not in our control," said the India skipper.

When asked about Women's IPL, Harmanpreet said: "We are waiting for long time, these things are being discussed. If we get the platform, it will be really nice."

Australia captain Meg Lanning opted to bat first and posted 161/8 owing to Mooney's knock of 61 runs. For India, Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana returned with two wickets each.

In the chase of 162, India were in the driver's seat with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues going strong. However, the side collapsed from 118/2 to 152 all out, and in the end, Australia wrapped up a win.

Promoted

For India, skipper Harmanpreet top-scored with a knock of 65.