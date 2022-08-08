The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday congratulated Australia on winning the inaugural Commonwealth Games women's cricket gold medal, beating India in a tense final at Birmingham 2022. The win continues Australia's dominance in the women's game and an incredibly tight game saw them beat India by nine runs, bowling them out for 152 with three deliveries left in their innings after they threatened to pull off a memorable run chase.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice, in an offficial release, said: "Congratulations to Australia on winning the first ever Commonwealth Games gold medal for women's cricket. It has been a fantastic ten days of competition at Edgbaston with packed out crowds getting behind the world's best players. Every game has felt like a home game with fans of all eight competing nations turning out in force to watch top quality cricket and some hard-fought games, including the final was a superb advert for the women's game.

"I'd like to thank the Commonwealth Games Federation and Birmingham 2022 for giving cricket the opportunity to be part of a multi-sport Games, theplayers and match officials have thoroughly enjoyed the experience," he added.

Australia captain Meg Lanning opted to bat first and posted 161/8 owing to Mooney's knock of 61 runs. For India, Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana returned with two wickets each.

In the chase of 162, India were in the driver's seat with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues going strong. However, the side collapsed from 118/2 to 152 all out, and in the end, Australia wrapped up a win.

Promoted

For India, skipper Harmanpreet top-scored with a knock of 65.

Earlier on Sunday, New Zealand had won the bronze medal in women's cricket after defeating England.