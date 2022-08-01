Story ProgressBack to home
CWG 2022: Swimmer Sajan Prakash Fails To Make Semi-final In 100m Butterfly
Sajan Prakash clocked 54.36 seconds to finish seventh in his heat and 19th overall. The best 16 athletes progress to the semifinals.
File photo of Sajan Prakash.© AFP
Ace Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash's campaign ended at the Commonwealth Games as he failed to make the semifinals of the men's 100m butterfly event in Birmingham on Monday. The seasoned Prakash clocked 54.36 seconds to finish seventh in his heat and 19th overall. The best 16 athletes progress to the semifinals. He had failed to make the finals of his other two events -- 50m and 200m butterfly as well. On Sunday, he had finished a disappointing ninth in the men's 200m butterfly, his pet event.
