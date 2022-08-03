Seasoned Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal on Wednesday won his first singles medal at the Commonwealth Games as he beat England's James Willstrop in straight games to take home the bronze medal. Ghosal, had won a silver medal in mixed doubles in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in Australia. It is in fact India's first ever singles squash medal at CWG.

Displaying excellent form in the men's singles bronze medal match, Ghosal humbled former world number one James Willstrop of England 11-6 11-1 11-4.

Ghosal, 35, took the first game quite comfortably against home favourite Willstrop and extended his domination by winning the second game by a bigger margin to place himself within striking distance of scripting history.

The third game was also won without much difficulty.

It was a fine comeback by Ghosal after being outclassed by New Zealand's Paul Coll in the men's singles semifinals on Tuesday.

Ghosal has in the past won three singles bronze and one singles silver at the Asian Games. He has also won an Asian Games team gold.

(With PTI inputs)