Day 7 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games saw India add two medals -- a gold and silver -- to their kitty. With six gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals, India are currently seventh in medals tally, having won a total of 20 medals. India's Sudhir bagged a gold in the men's heavyweight final of para powerlifting to end Day 7 on a positive note. Murali Sreeshankar had also clinched a historic silver for India with a best jump of 8.08m in the men's long jump.

Here is the full updated medal standings

Australia: 50 gold, 42 silver, 40 bronze, total 132 medals

England: 42 gold, 44 silver, 32 bronze, total 118 medals

Canada: 17 gold, 20 silver, 22 bronze, total 59 medals

New Zealand: 16 gold, 10 silver, 11 bronze, total 37 medals

Scotland: 7 gold, 8 silver, 19 bronze, total 34 medals

South Africa: 7 gold, 7 silver, 8 bronze, total 22 medals

India: 6 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze, total 20 medals

Wales: 4 gold, 4 silver, 10 bronze, total 18 medals

Malaysia: 3 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze, total 8 medals

Nigeria: 3 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze, total 8 medals

Jamaica: 2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze total 5 medals

Cyprus: 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze, total 7 medals

Uganda: 2 gold, total 2 medals

Northern Ireland: 1 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze, total 8 medals

Kenya: 1 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze, total 7 medals

Singapore: 1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze total 5 medals

Samoa: 1 gold, 3 silver, total 4 medals

Trinidad and Tobago: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals

Pakistan: 1 gold, 1 bronze, total 2 medals

Bermuda: 1 gold, total 1 medal

Cameroon: 1 gold, total 1 medal

The Bahamas: 1 gold, total 1 medal

Fiji: 2 silver, 2 bronze total 4 medals

Mauritius: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals

Sri Lanka: 1 bronze, 2 bronze, total 3 medals

Barbados: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Guernsey: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Papua New Guinea: 1 silver, total 1 medal

St Lucia: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Tanzania: 1 silver, total 1 medal

The Gambia: 1 silver, total 1 medal