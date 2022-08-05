Commonwealth Games 2022: Updated Medals Tally; With 20 Medals, India At 7th
With six gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals, India are currently seventh in medals tally, having won a total of 20 medals
Day 7 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games saw India add two medals -- a gold and silver -- to their kitty. With six gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals, India are currently seventh in medals tally, having won a total of 20 medals. India's Sudhir bagged a gold in the men's heavyweight final of para powerlifting to end Day 7 on a positive note. Murali Sreeshankar had also clinched a historic silver for India with a best jump of 8.08m in the men's long jump.
Here is the full updated medal standings
Australia: 50 gold, 42 silver, 40 bronze, total 132 medals
England: 42 gold, 44 silver, 32 bronze, total 118 medals
Canada: 17 gold, 20 silver, 22 bronze, total 59 medals
New Zealand: 16 gold, 10 silver, 11 bronze, total 37 medals
Scotland: 7 gold, 8 silver, 19 bronze, total 34 medals
South Africa: 7 gold, 7 silver, 8 bronze, total 22 medals
India: 6 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze, total 20 medals
Wales: 4 gold, 4 silver, 10 bronze, total 18 medals
Malaysia: 3 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze, total 8 medals
Nigeria: 3 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze, total 8 medals
Jamaica: 2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze total 5 medals
Cyprus: 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze, total 7 medals
Uganda: 2 gold, total 2 medals
Northern Ireland: 1 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze, total 8 medals
Kenya: 1 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze, total 7 medals
Singapore: 1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze total 5 medals
Samoa: 1 gold, 3 silver, total 4 medals
Trinidad and Tobago: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals
Pakistan: 1 gold, 1 bronze, total 2 medals
Bermuda: 1 gold, total 1 medal
Cameroon: 1 gold, total 1 medal
The Bahamas: 1 gold, total 1 medal
Fiji: 2 silver, 2 bronze total 4 medals
Mauritius: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals
Sri Lanka: 1 bronze, 2 bronze, total 3 medals
Barbados: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Guernsey: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Papua New Guinea: 1 silver, total 1 medal
St Lucia: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Tanzania: 1 silver, total 1 medal
The Gambia: 1 silver, total 1 medal