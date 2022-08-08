On the second last day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games, the Indian contingent had a brilliant outing as they added more gold medals to their kitty. Boxers Amit Panghal and Nitu Ganghas won the yellow metal in their respective final bouts while triple jumpers Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker won gold and silver. Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula also won the gold medal in the table tennis mixed doubles category.

Annu Rani and Sandeep Kumar also bagged bronze medals for India in the women's javelin throw and men's 10km race walk, respectively. In Squash, Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal won bronze in mixed doubles. India now have a total of 55 medals at the ongoing CWG, and hence they are positioned at the fifth spot, with one more day to go.

Here is the fully updated medal tally:

Australia: 66 gold, 55 silver, 53 bronze, total 174 medals

England: 55 gold, 59 silver, 52 bronze, total 166 medals

Canada:26 gold, 31 silver, 34 bronze, total 91 medals

New Zealand: 19 gold, 12 silver, 17 bronze, total 48 medals

India:18 gold, 15 silver, 22 bronze, total 55 medals

Scotland: 12 gold, 11 silver, 26 bronze, total 49 medals

Nigeria:12 gold, 9 silver, 14 bronze, total 35 medals

Wales: 8 gold, 6 silver, 13 bronze, total 27 medals

South Africa: 7 gold, 9 silver, 11 bronze, total 27 medals

Northern Ireland:7 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze, total 18 medals

Malaysia: 6 gold, 7 silver, 6 bronze, total 19 medals

Jamaica:6 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze, total 15 medals

Kenya: 6 gold, 5 silver, 10 bronze, total 21 medals

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze, total 6 medals

Uganda:3 gold, 2 bronze, total 5 medals

Singapore: 2 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze, total 10 medals

Cyprus:2 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze, total 11 medals

Pakistan: 2 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals

Samoa: 1 gold, 4 silver, total 5 medals

Barbados: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze total 3 medals

Cameroon:1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals

Zambia: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals

Grenada: 1 gold, 1 silver, total 2 medals

Bahamas:1 gold, 1 silver, total 2 medals

Bermuda: 1 gold, total 1 medal

British Virgin Is:1 gold, total 1 medal

Mauritius: 3 silver, 2 bronze, total 5 medals

Ghana: 2 silver, 3 bronze, total 5 medals

Fiji: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals

Mozambique:2 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals

Sri Lanka:1 silver, 3 bronze, total 4 medals

Tanzania: 1 silver, 2 bronze total 3 medals

Botswana: 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Guernsey:1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals

Dominica: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Papua New Guinea:1 silver, total 1 medal

St Lucia: 1 silver, total 1 medal

The Gambia: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Namibia:4 bronze, total 4 medals

Malta: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Nauru: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Niue: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Vanuatu: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

