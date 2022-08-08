Commonwealth Games 2022, Updated Medal Tally: With 18 Gold, India Positioned At 5th Spot
On the second last day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games, the Indian contingent had a brilliant outing as they added more gold medals to their kitty.
On the second last day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games, the Indian contingent had a brilliant outing as they added more gold medals to their kitty. Boxers Amit Panghal and Nitu Ganghas won the yellow metal in their respective final bouts while triple jumpers Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker won gold and silver. Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula also won the gold medal in the table tennis mixed doubles category.
Annu Rani and Sandeep Kumar also bagged bronze medals for India in the women's javelin throw and men's 10km race walk, respectively. In Squash, Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal won bronze in mixed doubles. India now have a total of 55 medals at the ongoing CWG, and hence they are positioned at the fifth spot, with one more day to go.
Here is the fully updated medal tally:
Australia: 66 gold, 55 silver, 53 bronze, total 174 medals
England: 55 gold, 59 silver, 52 bronze, total 166 medals
Canada:26 gold, 31 silver, 34 bronze, total 91 medals
New Zealand: 19 gold, 12 silver, 17 bronze, total 48 medals
India:18 gold, 15 silver, 22 bronze, total 55 medals
Scotland: 12 gold, 11 silver, 26 bronze, total 49 medals
Nigeria:12 gold, 9 silver, 14 bronze, total 35 medals
Wales: 8 gold, 6 silver, 13 bronze, total 27 medals
South Africa: 7 gold, 9 silver, 11 bronze, total 27 medals
Northern Ireland:7 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze, total 18 medals
Malaysia: 6 gold, 7 silver, 6 bronze, total 19 medals
Jamaica:6 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze, total 15 medals
Kenya: 6 gold, 5 silver, 10 bronze, total 21 medals
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze, total 6 medals
Uganda:3 gold, 2 bronze, total 5 medals
Singapore: 2 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze, total 10 medals
Cyprus:2 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze, total 11 medals
Pakistan: 2 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals
Samoa: 1 gold, 4 silver, total 5 medals
Barbados: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze total 3 medals
Cameroon:1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals
Zambia: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals
Grenada: 1 gold, 1 silver, total 2 medals
Bahamas:1 gold, 1 silver, total 2 medals
Bermuda: 1 gold, total 1 medal
British Virgin Is:1 gold, total 1 medal
Mauritius: 3 silver, 2 bronze, total 5 medals
Ghana: 2 silver, 3 bronze, total 5 medals
Fiji: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals
Mozambique:2 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals
Sri Lanka:1 silver, 3 bronze, total 4 medals
Tanzania: 1 silver, 2 bronze total 3 medals
Botswana: 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Guernsey:1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals
Dominica: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Papua New Guinea:1 silver, total 1 medal
St Lucia: 1 silver, total 1 medal
The Gambia: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Namibia:4 bronze, total 4 medals
Malta: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Nauru: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Promoted
Niue: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Vanuatu: 1 bronze, total 1 medal