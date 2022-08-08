Day 10 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games brought new achievements for India as they added 15 more medals to their tally, including five gold medals. Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula won the gold medal in the table tennis mixed doubles category. Three boxers - Nikhat Zareen (women's light flyweight), Amit Panghal (men's flyweight) and Nitu Ganghas (women's minimumweight) - also won their respective finals. Women's cricket team lost to Australia in the final clash and got the silver medal. Men's triple jump finalists, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker were among the other medal winners from India. Currently standing at the fifth spot, India are one step behind New Zealand due to less number of gold.

Here is the complete list of the medal winners from India, so far:

Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting) -- Silver

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)-- Gold

Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting)-- Bronze

Bidyarani Devi (Weightlifting)-- Silver

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting) -- Gold

Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting) -- Gold

Sushila Devi (Judo) -- Silver

Vijay Yadav (Judo)-- Bronze

Harjinder Kaur (Weighlifting)-- Bronze

Women's Four Team (Lawn Bowls)-- Gold

Men's Team (Table Tennis)-- Gold

Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting) -- Silver

Mixed Team (Badminton)-- Silver

Tulika Mann (Judo) -- Silver

Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting)-- Bronze

Saurav Ghoshal (Squash)-- Bronze

Gurdeep Singh (Weightlifting)-- Bronze

Tejaswin Shankar (High-jump) -- Bronze

Murali Sreeshankar (Long jump)-- Silver

Sudhir (Power-lifting)-- Gold

Anshu Malik (Wrestling)-- Silver

Bajrang Punia (Wrestling)-- Gold

Sakshi Malik (Wrestling)-- Gold

Deepak Punia (Wrestling)-- Gold

Divya Kakran (Wrestling)-- Bronze

Mohit Grewal (Wrestling)-- Bronze

Priyanka Goswami (Women's 10km race walk)-- Silver

Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m steeplechase) -- Silver

India Men's Team (Lawn Bowls)-- Silver

Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing)-- Bronze

Pooja Gehlot (Wrestling)-- Bronze

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)-- Gold

Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) -- Gold

Naveen (Wrestling)-- Gold

Bhavina Patel (Para table tennis) -- Gold

Pooja Sihag (Wrestling)-- Bronze

Mohammad Hussamuddin (Boxing)-- Bronze

Deepak Nehra (Wrestling) -- Bronze

Rohit Tokas (Boxing)-- Bronze

Sonalben Patel (Para table tennis)-- Bronze

Women's Team (Hockey)-- Bronze

Nitu Ganghas (Boxing)-- Gold

Amit Panghal (Boxing) -- Gold

Nikhat Zareen (Boxing)-- Gold

Eldhose Paul (Men's Triple Jump) -- Gold

Abdulla Aboobacker (Men's Triple Jump) -- Silver

Sandeep Kumar (men's 10km race walk) -- Bronze

Annu Rani (Women's Javelin Throw) -- Bronze

Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan (Table Tennis) -- Silver

Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghoshal (Squash)-- Bronze

Women's Team (Cricket) -- Silver

Kidambi Srikanth (Badminton)-- Bronze

Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula (Table tennis)-- Gold

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand (Badminton) -- Bronze

Sagar Ahlawat (Boxing) -- Silver