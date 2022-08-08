Commonwealth Games 2022: Full List Of Indian Medal Winners After Day 10
India added a total of 15 more medals to their tally to take their count to 55 and secure fifth spot.
Day 10 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games brought new achievements for India as they added 15 more medals to their tally, including five gold medals. Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula won the gold medal in the table tennis mixed doubles category. Three boxers - Nikhat Zareen (women's light flyweight), Amit Panghal (men's flyweight) and Nitu Ganghas (women's minimumweight) - also won their respective finals. Women's cricket team lost to Australia in the final clash and got the silver medal. Men's triple jump finalists, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker were among the other medal winners from India. Currently standing at the fifth spot, India are one step behind New Zealand due to less number of gold.
Here is the complete list of the medal winners from India, so far:
Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting) -- Silver
Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)-- Gold
Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting)-- Bronze
Bidyarani Devi (Weightlifting)-- Silver
Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting) -- Gold
Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting) -- Gold
Sushila Devi (Judo) -- Silver
Vijay Yadav (Judo)-- Bronze
Harjinder Kaur (Weighlifting)-- Bronze
Women's Four Team (Lawn Bowls)-- Gold
Men's Team (Table Tennis)-- Gold
Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting) -- Silver
Mixed Team (Badminton)-- Silver
Tulika Mann (Judo) -- Silver
Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting)-- Bronze
Saurav Ghoshal (Squash)-- Bronze
Gurdeep Singh (Weightlifting)-- Bronze
Tejaswin Shankar (High-jump) -- Bronze
Murali Sreeshankar (Long jump)-- Silver
Sudhir (Power-lifting)-- Gold
Anshu Malik (Wrestling)-- Silver
Bajrang Punia (Wrestling)-- Gold
Sakshi Malik (Wrestling)-- Gold
Deepak Punia (Wrestling)-- Gold
Divya Kakran (Wrestling)-- Bronze
Mohit Grewal (Wrestling)-- Bronze
Priyanka Goswami (Women's 10km race walk)-- Silver
Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m steeplechase) -- Silver
India Men's Team (Lawn Bowls)-- Silver
Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing)-- Bronze
Pooja Gehlot (Wrestling)-- Bronze
Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)-- Gold
Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) -- Gold
Naveen (Wrestling)-- Gold
Bhavina Patel (Para table tennis) -- Gold
Pooja Sihag (Wrestling)-- Bronze
Mohammad Hussamuddin (Boxing)-- Bronze
Deepak Nehra (Wrestling) -- Bronze
Rohit Tokas (Boxing)-- Bronze
Sonalben Patel (Para table tennis)-- Bronze
Women's Team (Hockey)-- Bronze
Nitu Ganghas (Boxing)-- Gold
Amit Panghal (Boxing) -- Gold
Nikhat Zareen (Boxing)-- Gold
Eldhose Paul (Men's Triple Jump) -- Gold
Abdulla Aboobacker (Men's Triple Jump) -- Silver
Sandeep Kumar (men's 10km race walk) -- Bronze
Annu Rani (Women's Javelin Throw) -- Bronze
Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan (Table Tennis) -- Silver
Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghoshal (Squash)-- Bronze
Women's Team (Cricket) -- Silver
Kidambi Srikanth (Badminton)-- Bronze
Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula (Table tennis)-- Gold
Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand (Badminton) -- Bronze
Sagar Ahlawat (Boxing) -- Silver