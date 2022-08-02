Story ProgressBack to home
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 Live Updates: India Aim History At Lawn Bowls Event
CWG 2022 Day 5 Live Updates: India will aim to clich their first lawn bowls gold in women's fours event on Tuesday
CWG 2022: Indian women's fours lawn bowls team.© Twitter
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 Live Updates: After a good fourth day, India will eye history as they chase a lawn bowls gold in the women's fours event on the fifth day. On Monday, India had advanced to the final of women's fours category with a nail-biting win over New Zealand. They will be facing South Africa in the final of the event. On the other hand, India's Harjinder Kaur won a bronze in women's 71 kg weightlifting on Monday, while judokas Shushila Devi Likmabam and Vijay Kumar Yadav bagged a silver and a bronze, respectively. Despite three medals on the day, India's position in the table remained the same as the side continues to hold the sixth spot with three gold, three silver and as many bronze medals.
Here are the Live Updates from Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games, straight from Birmingham
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 12:14 (IST)When is India's lawn bowls women's fours final?India's women's fours lawn bowls final will start at 1:00 PM IST today. They will be playing against South Africa in the summit clash.
- 12:09 (IST)Relive Day 4 action!In case you missed India's performance on Day 4 of the ongoing Games, we have it all covered for you. Just CLICK HERE and relive the action!
- 12:07 (IST)Day 4 highlightsWhile India entered the final of the women's fours lawn bowls event on Monday, the historic feat followed silver and bronze medals from judokas Shushila Devi Likmabam and Vijay Kumar Yadav, respectively. On the other hand, Harjinder Kaur won a bronze in women's 71 kg weightlifting.
- 11:37 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to this space. After a good fourth day from India's perspective, the Commonwealth Games moves to its fifth day of action. You will get all the live updates and scores related to different disciplines here. Stay connected!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022 and CWG 2022 check out the Schedule, Live Score and Medals Tally. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.