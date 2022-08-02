Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 Live Updates: After a good fourth day, India will eye history as they chase a lawn bowls gold in the women's fours event on the fifth day. On Monday, India had advanced to the final of women's fours category with a nail-biting win over New Zealand. They will be facing South Africa in the final of the event. On the other hand, India's Harjinder Kaur won a bronze in women's 71 kg weightlifting on Monday, while judokas Shushila Devi Likmabam and Vijay Kumar Yadav bagged a silver and a bronze, respectively. Despite three medals on the day, India's position in the table remained the same as the side continues to hold the sixth spot with three gold, three silver and as many bronze medals.

Here are the Live Updates from Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games, straight from Birmingham