Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Eyes On Mirabai Chanu As India Look To Open Medal Tally
CWG 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Mirabai Chanu will be in action later today, and it needs to be seen whether she brings back a medal
Commonwealth Games, Day 2, Live Updates: The Day 2 of Commonwealth Games promises lot of excitement and entertaining action. On the second day, Mirabai Chanu will be in action and all eyes would be on her whether she is able to return with a medal or not. The Indian women's hockey team will square off against Wales in Pool A clash while Lovlina Borgohain will also start off her campaign against Ariane Nicholson in the 66kg weight category. In mixed team badminton, the Indian contingent will square off against Australia. The opening day of the Games turned out to be fruitful for swimmer Srihari Nataraj as he was able to qualify for the finals. The table tennis teams defeated South Africa and Barbados with identical 3-0 victories, but Australia defeated India in a Pool A women's cricket match.
Here are the Live Updates from Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games, straight from Birmingham
- 12:26 (IST)Chanu's Match Starts At 8 PM ISTMirabai Chanu's match will start at 8 PM IST. She will be competing in the women's 49 kg weight category.
- 12:17 (IST)Entertainment Guranteed!
- 12:08 (IST)Chanu - The Cynosure Of All Eyes!Mirabai Chanu, who had bagged a Tokyo Olympics silver medal last year, will once be the cynosure of all eyes during the women's weighlifting competition, set to take place late tonight as per the Indian time.
- 12:00 (IST)Welcome Guys!Hello everyone, welcome to this space. After an action-packed first day, the Commonwealth Games moves to its second day. You will get all the live updates and scores related to different disciplines here. Stay connected!