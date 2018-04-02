CWG 2018: India Under Scanner As CGF Begins Probe On Syringe Controversy

The Games are due to start April 5 after an opening ceremony on April 4.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Monday summoned an unidentified national association, believed to be India, for a meeting with its medical commission following the discovery of syringes at the Gold Coast Games Village. While confirming the development, CGF CEO David Grevemberg did not divulge the name of the nation that has violated the 'no needle policy', which prohibits the administration of injections without strong medical support.

Grevemberg said the CGF was in talks with the concerned Commonwealth Games Association amid speculations that Indian boxers could be under the scanner in this case.

"That CGA has now been summoned to engage in a meeting with our medical commission later today (Monday 2 April)," Grevemberg said at a press conference.

The Indian contingent has been insistent that there has been no wrongdoing on its part, claiming that the syringes found could belong to other teams who are staying in the same compound of the Games village.

"If there is more information by this afternoon I will come here (Main Press Centre) and report that information to you (the media) after those proceedings," Grevemberg added.

"The report (of the medical commission) will include the testimony of the concerned CGA and that will be put forward to our federation court for further deliberation to determine the appropriate sanction."

Games organising committee chairman Peter Beattie insisted that the matter would be dealt with transparently.