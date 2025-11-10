From Olympic medalists to continental champions, the World Boxing Cup 2025 in New Delhi is set to showcase some of the finest international boxing talent. Here are the top foreign boxers who are expected to light up the ring this season.

1. Huang Hsiao-Wen (Chinese Taipei, 54kg)

Reigning World Champion Huang Hsiao-Wen arrives in New Delhi as one of the biggest names in women's boxing. A Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist and three-time World Champion, Huang's combination of precision, power, and unmatched consistency makes her a strong favorite to continue her global dominance in the 54kg category.

2. Agata Kaczmarska (Poland, 80kg)

Poland's Agata Kaczmarska is coming off an impressive year, having won gold at both the World Boxing Championships and the World Boxing Cup Poland. Known for her attacking intent and composure under pressure, she remains one of Europe's most formidable boxers.

3. Okazawa Sewonrets Quincy Mensah (Japan, 70kg)

A World Champion in 2021, Asian Games Gold Medalist, and World Championships silver medalist, Okazawa Sewonrets Quincy Mensah brings world-class experience and technical brilliance to the tournament. A Paris Olympian known for his sharp counterpunching and exceptional agility, he remains one of the most formidable contenders in the men's 70kg category.

4. Wu Shih-Yi (Chinese Taipei, 57kg)

An Olympic bronze medalist and consistent performer on the world stage, Wu Shih-Yi's blend of speed and tactical acumen has made her one of Asia's most respected names in the 57kg division.

5. Greentree Emma Sue (Australia, 75kg)

Australia's Emma Sue Greentree continues to shine with back-to-back podium finishes at the World Championships. Her disciplined style and strength in close-range exchanges could make her a medal contender again in New Delhi.

6. Aneta Rygielska (Poland, 60kg)

A Paris Olympian and world silver medalist, Aneta Rygielska has become a key figure in Poland's resurgence in women's boxing. Her smart ring movement and quick combinations make her a consistent medal threat.

7. Reid Chantelle Jordan (England, 70kg)

After a strong Olympic outing and a bronze at the 2025 World Championships, England's Chantelle Reid has proven her consistency on the big stage. Expect her to bring both experience and aggression to the Cup.

8. Kaivo-Oja Pihla (Finland, 51kg)

One of Europe's most exciting prospects, Finland's Pihla Kaivo-Oja has clinched gold at both the World Boxing Cup Kazakhstan and Poland editions. Her fearless approach and fast-paced offense make her a crowd favorite.

9. Wiktoria Rogalinska (Poland, 54kg)

A breakout performer on the World Boxing Cup circuit, Wiktoria Rogalinska already boasts gold from Brazil and bronze from Kazakhstan. Her adaptability and relentless energy make her a serious contender.

10. Charaabi Sirine (Italy, 54kg)

Italy's rising star Sirine Charaabi has quickly established herself among the elite in women's boxing. A silver medalist at the 2023 World Championships in Delhi, she has since added a bronze at the 2025 World Championships and gold at the World Boxing Cup Poland to her name. Her tactical sharpness, composed mindset, and ability to thrive under pressure make her one of the standout contenders in the 54kg category.

11. Yeonji Oh (South Korea, 60kg)

A Paris Olympian, two-time World Bronze Medalist, and 2018 Asian Games Gold Medalist, Yeonji Oh stands out as one of Asia's most accomplished boxers. Renowned for her disciplined, defensive style and exceptional ring awareness, she uses tactical patience to control the pace of every bout, often forcing opponents to fight on her terms in the highly competitive 60kg category.

12. Makino Soushi (Japan, 50kg)

Japan's Makino Soushi is among the brightest young stars in men's boxing, fresh from a world bronze medal. His quick footwork and crisp punching have made him a dangerous opponent in every tournament.

13. Aeji Im (South Korea, 54kg)

An Olympic bronze medalist and world medalist, Aeji Im combines experience and aggression in the ring. Her relentless work rate and accuracy make her a standout in the bantamweight category.

14. Derouiche Michael Fares (Austria, 85kg)

Austria's Derouiche Michael Fares, a World Championship Bronze Medalist, brings immense power and ring intelligence to the light heavyweight division. His sharp combinations and physical presence make him one of the toughest contenders in the 85kg category.

15. Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan, 60kg)

A proven performer on the world stage, Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu boasts a World Silver Medal (2025) and a World Bronze (2023). Known for his relentless aggression and strong counterpunching, he enters New Delhi as one of Central Asia's most dangerous boxers in the lightweight division.

