Indian boxer Minakshi advanced to the quarterfinals of World Cup (Stage 2) in the women's 51kg category at Guiyang, China on Thursday. Minakshi, the reigning 48kg world champion and current World No. 1 in that division, is transitioning into the Olympic 51kg weight class in the ongoing event. She registered a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Poland's Natalia Kuczewska to move ahead in the competition. In the other contest on day four, Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) bowed out after suffering a 0-5 defeat to Kyrgyzstan's Mirzokhid Imamnazarov.

So far in the tournament, five Indian boxers have advanced to the quarterfinals.

Nikhil (55kg), Deepak (70kg), Minakshi (51kg), Prachi (57kg), and Saneh (65kg). Meanwhile, Jyoti (48kg) and Jugnoo (85kg) have already assured medals for the country by progressing into the semi-finals.

Four Indian boxers will take the ring in their quarterfinal bouts.

In the women's section, Minakshi (51kg) will square off against Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova, Saneh (65kg) will face Poland's Kinga Krowka, and Prachi (57kg) will take on Chinese Taipei's Shih Yi Wu.

In the men's section, Nikhil (55kg) clashes with Azerbaijan's Amin Mammadzada.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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